Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB) Trading 3.2% Higher

Enochian Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ENOB) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.88, 64,540 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 47,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENOB)

Enochian Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients.

