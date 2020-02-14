Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) traded up 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48, 218,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 156,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, TheStreet raised Envela from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Allison M. Destefano purchased 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $31,738.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,996.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 23,739 shares of company stock valued at $34,679 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

