Envestnet (ENV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -205.76 and a beta of 1.78.

ENV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

In other Envestnet news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,315.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $973,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,205,917.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,648 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,903. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

