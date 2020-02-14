EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Shares of EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) dropped 15.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 54,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 415,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

EPEGQ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut EP Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EP Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get EP Energy alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.23.

EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.74 million.

About EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ)

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for EP Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EP Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.