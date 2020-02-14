Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $45,411.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $73,909.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,549 shares of company stock worth $297,231. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,108,000 after purchasing an additional 470,980 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,321 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 217,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 105,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

EPZM traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 41,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

