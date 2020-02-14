Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $157.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Equifax stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $105.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equifax by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equifax by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,440,000 after acquiring an additional 837,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 398,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,894,000 after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Equifax by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

