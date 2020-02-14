Equifax Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,543 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,460% compared to the typical volume of 163 put options.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after purchasing an additional 837,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 398,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,123 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

NYSE:EFX traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.26. 1,750,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,862. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax has a one year low of $105.58 and a one year high of $164.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

