Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Reduced by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,849 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.23% of Equinix worth $107,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 91.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.55.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $12.90 on Friday, reaching $648.65. The stock had a trading volume of 438,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $593.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $399.57 and a fifty-two week high of $636.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

