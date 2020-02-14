Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NVIDIA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $7.54 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. ValuEngine cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

NVIDIA stock traded up $19.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.87. 17,986,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $273.48. The firm has a market cap of $178.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 122.3% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.