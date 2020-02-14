Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 14th (EBR, ERFSF, IP, PDCE, PFNX, PWCDF, VEEV, VVNT, XYL, YLWDF)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, February 14th:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX). SunTrust Banks, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:YLWDF). Canaccord Genuity issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). They issued a hold rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

