Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 14th (EBR, ERFSF, IP, PDCE, PFNX, PWCDF, VEEV, VVNT, XYL, YLWDF)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, February 14th:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get CENTRAIS ELETRI/S alerts:

Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX). SunTrust Banks, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:YLWDF). Canaccord Genuity issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). They issued a hold rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.