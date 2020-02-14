Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Posts Earnings Results

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter.

Shares of ESP stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.72. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88.

Separately, TheStreet cut Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

