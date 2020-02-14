Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 324,844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after purchasing an additional 316,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 299,649 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Shares of EL opened at $214.89 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

