Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0164

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, EXX and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $491,255.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.34 or 0.02614277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00116278 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,865,662 coins and its circulating supply is 167,836,249 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

