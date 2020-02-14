Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $11.89 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $2.21 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $11.89 or 0.00115715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bitfinex, Coinone and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.53 or 0.02709781 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Kucoin, Bibox, ABCC, Indodax, Huobi, C-CEX, QBTC, OKCoin International, Coinnest, CoinEx, BCEX, HitBTC, LBank, Bitbns, Koineks, CoinExchange, CPDAX, RightBTC, Coinone, Exrates, Ovis, Cryptomate, Liquid, Coinut, EXX, Coinsuper, BTC Markets, Upbit, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, Exmo, Coinroom, Korbit, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Gatehub, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, BtcTrade.im, BitForex, Bittrex, C2CX, FCoin, Kraken, Stocks.Exchange, BigONE, Poloniex, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, ChaoEX, CoinBene, HBUS, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Gate.io, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

