ETRACS S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OILX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

ETRACS S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OILX)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.96, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.