EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $6.30 on Friday. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.82.

EDRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

