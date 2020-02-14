Evrim Resources (CVE:EVM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Evrim Resources Corp (CVE:EVM)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 8,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 37,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 32.92 and a current ratio of 32.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11.

About Evrim Resources (CVE:EVM)

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

