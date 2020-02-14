EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for EXACT Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $94.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.53. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

