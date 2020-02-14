Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Trading 20% Higher

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $5.52, 1,249,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 426% from the average session volume of 237,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $166.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Exterran by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 214,785 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of Exterran by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 167,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exterran by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

