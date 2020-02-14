Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Trading 20% Higher

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $5.52, 1,249,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 426% from the average session volume of 237,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $166.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.12.
Exterran Company Profile (NYSE:EXTN)
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.
Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.