Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Cut to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

