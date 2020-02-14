Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is GAM Holding AG’s 4th Largest Position

GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 53,645 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 201,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 351,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,636,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 150,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

NASDAQ FB opened at $213.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

