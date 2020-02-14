Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $423.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,910. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $238.76 and a 52-week high of $426.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total value of $1,772,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,211,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,428 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,528. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

