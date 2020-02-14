Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.69. Fang shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 267,217 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Fang alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $227.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.55 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 11.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fang by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fang in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.