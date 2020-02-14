Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmer Bros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 2,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,462. Farmer Bros has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.15 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 2,842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 303,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,933,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 159,990 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 145,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 77,872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,842 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

