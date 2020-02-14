FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FAT stock remained flat at $$4.53 during trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.12. FAT Brands has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

