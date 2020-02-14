Favorable Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Share Price

Press coverage about Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) has been trending positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Consolidated earned a media sentiment score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Coca-Cola Consolidated’s score:

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.00. 6,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,083. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.91 and a beta of 0.68. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $210.00 and a twelve month high of $413.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

