Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.40-6.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.85. 451,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.80.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

