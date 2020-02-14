Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.87

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 112315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.