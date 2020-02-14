FGL (NYSE:FG) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $10.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FGL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of FGL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.
Shares of FG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 348,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. FGL has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.13.
FGL Company Profile
FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.
