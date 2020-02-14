FGL (NYSE:FG) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $10.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FGL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of FGL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of FG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 348,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. FGL has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in FGL by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FGL by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FGL by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FGL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FGL by 723.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

