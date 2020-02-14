FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells $258,637.50 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $258,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,608.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $241,762.50.

On Monday, December 16th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,091,000. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in FibroGen by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,613,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 31,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

