Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,066. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

