Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 4,310 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 57.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6267 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

