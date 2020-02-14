Fiera Capital Corp Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,768 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $193.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.43.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

