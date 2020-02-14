Fiera Capital Corp Invests $19.41 Million in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 120,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX opened at $161.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.68. argenx SE – has a 52-week low of $106.49 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.30.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

