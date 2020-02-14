Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,609 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 116.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 491,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 264,437 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,695,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 183,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Shares of HP opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -197.39, a P/E/G ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

