Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.05% of THL Credit worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Get THL Credit alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of THL Credit stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.95. THL Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

THL Credit Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD).

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.