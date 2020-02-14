Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,770,754 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMGI. ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. Wright Medical Group NV has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $509,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,045 shares of company stock worth $8,855,581. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

