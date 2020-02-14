Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,432 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.