Financial Survey: Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) vs. Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Repligen and Nantkwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 6 1 3.14 Nantkwest 1 0 0 0 1.00

Repligen currently has a consensus price target of $106.14, indicating a potential downside of 0.01%. Nantkwest has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 83.87%. Given Repligen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Repligen is more favorable than Nantkwest.

Risk and Volatility

Repligen has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nantkwest has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Nantkwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 9.28% 6.50% 5.12% Nantkwest -164,604.89% -44.91% -37.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nantkwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Nantkwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repligen and Nantkwest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $194.03 million 28.48 $16.62 million $0.73 145.41 Nantkwest $50,000.00 12,197.51 -$96.23 million ($1.22) -5.08

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Nantkwest. Nantkwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repligen beats Nantkwest on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media. The company also provides chromatography products comprising OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines; and OPUS PD smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. Its chromatography products also comprise ELISA kits, which are analytical test kits to detect the presence of proteins and growth factors; chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand; and liquid chromatography products under the Spectra/Chrom brand. In addition, the company offers filtration products, such as XCell alternating tangential flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream processes to remove cellular metabolic waste products during the course of a fermentation run, freeing healthy cells to continue producing the biologic drug of interest; Sius tangential flow filters line of cassettes used in downstream biologic drug purification and formulation processes; KrosFlo line of hollow-fiber cartridges and TFF systems; Spectra/Por portfolio of laboratory and process dialysis products; and Pro-Connex single-use hollow-fiber module-bag-tubing sets. Repligen Corporation sells its bioprocessing products to life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations. It has a collaboration agreement with Navigo Proteins GmbH and Sartorius Stedim Biotech to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

