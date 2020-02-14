Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.37. 510,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.48. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$21.17 and a 1 year high of C$26.49.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. Insiders sold a total of 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $145,284 in the last three months.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

