FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Achieves $1.26 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1,971.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.54 or 0.03505574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00147280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

