FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 13,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,400,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,668. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FireEye by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,934 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 486,491 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,499,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in FireEye by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,365,914 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FireEye by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,973 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in FireEye by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 953,364 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.