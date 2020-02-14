FireEye Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 95,100 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,012% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,556 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 211,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.08. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,844 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,114,356 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after acquiring an additional 264,269 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $92,424,000 after acquiring an additional 614,683 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 344,356 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 81,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,158,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

