First Capital Realty Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of FCR stock remained flat at $C$20.67 during trading on Friday. 826,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,009. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.56. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$20.33 and a 12 month high of C$22.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCR shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Capital Realty from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

