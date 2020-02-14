First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 199,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,995. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

