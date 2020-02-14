First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.78-1.88 for the period. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.78-1.88 EPS.

FR opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $46.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

