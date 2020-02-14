First Interstate Bank Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 991,792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,687,000 after purchasing an additional 536,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 599,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 494,741 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $55.82. 738,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,736,768. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

