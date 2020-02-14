First Interstate Bank Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 28,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,245,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 73,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $99.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,573. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

