First Interstate Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $10,254,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. 51,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of -0.20.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

