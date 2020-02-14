First Interstate Bank Sells 820 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 118,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,903. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.